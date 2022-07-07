Kartik Aaryan says 'Aadhar card doon' as fan fails to recognise him in Europe, video goes viral

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is currently vacationing in Europe after the blockbuster success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In a hilarious moment, one fan requested the actor to take a picture alongside him as the former's friends struggled to believe that it was Kartik himself eating his food calmly on the street.

The fan came up to the Dhamaka star and said, "Can I take a picture with you, because my friends are not believing that you are Kartik Aaryan?" to which the actor hilariously replied, "But I am Kartik. Main Aadhar card doon? (Should I show my Aadhar card to you too?)". The actor then happily obliged his fan with a selfie.

The video, uploaded by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform and has seen diverse reactions from the netizens. While some people pointed out Kartik's rude attitude as he didn't stand up for the picture, his fans came to his defence.

When a couple of Instagram users wrote, "Seems rude in it" and "Kartik ka to attitude hai bhai.. Usko jab dekhta hu bas fans ke sath rudely milta hai", another user replied, "He was enjoying his meal sitting in a corner may be hoping he would not be noticed easily but here they go, all of them crashed into him. I mean have some basic etiquette, let him finish his food man."



A Kartik fan wrote a lengthy reply defending the actor that read, "People judging him for not getting up, after working so hard for the promotions of BB and everything he went for a holiday to chill and relax, if people start bothering him there too that also while having food should he leave his food? He's a human being before an actor, he also might be tired and at least he didn't deny them the picture he just didn't stop eating and there's nothing wrong in it."