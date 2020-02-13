Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' song 'Rahogi Meri' isn't worth going on your Valentine's Day playlist

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all geared up for the release of their movie 'Love Aaj Kal' on Valentine's Day. The makers of the film probably thought of surprising SarTik fans by releasing their new song 'Rahogi Meri' (later on the title of the song) right a day before their release. It appears that they made a poor choice since the music isn't soothing, doesn't rhyme and most definitely wouldn't make it your Valentine's Day playlist.

'Haan tum ho, na tum ho. Tum ho khamoshi meri, chahe bolo ya, tum toh rahogi meri' is a phrase in the song from 'Love Aaj Kal' named 'Rahogi Meri'. As if the whole concept of possessing someone wasn't creepy enough, the song sounds like a sadder version of 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' and even that comparison wouldn't be justified since the song did justice to Shah Rukh Khan's character as an obsessed lover in 'Darr'. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is supposed to play a lover who knows when to let go and eventually find his one true love. More so, Kartik is introduced as a matured person who gives his girlfriend space and tells her that she could ask him to back off the minute she feels uncomfortable. Naming a song 'Rahogi Meri' with such a character sounds bizzare. Did you doze off while overlooking the connection, Imtiaz Ali?

Pritam could not really show us his magic here, but the more surprising bit is that even Arijit Singh's melodious voice couldn't save the song, which was probably doomed when penned down by the much-loved lyricist Irshad Kamil. On the positive side though, there are certain moments in the song (Randeep Hooda exchanging a glance with Sara Ali Khan, the 1990 version of Kartik Aaryan's reunion with his lover, and the way love was expressed in the eras 1990 and 2000) which warm your hearts and remind you of Imtiaz Ali.

Take a look:

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Love Aaj Kal' (2020?) also stars Arushi Sharma in a pivotal role (as the 1990 lover of Kartik Aaryan). The original film featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan in the lead role with Deepika Padukone and Giselli Monteiro. Rishi Kapoor also played an important part in Imtiaz Ali's 2009 released film.