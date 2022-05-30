Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, other celebs to perform at IIFA Awards 2022

File Photo

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will have the biggest stars from Bollywood to walk the red carpet and entertain the audience at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

According to the report of ANI, celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are expected to set the stage on fire with their performances on June 4 during the main awards evening.

On the other hand, a pre-awards gala will see singers and musicians including Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Asees Kaur flaunt their musical skills.

IIFA Rocks 2022 will be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3. Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night on June 4.

Film biggies like Mithun Chakraborty, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Rampal, and Sanya Malhotra are also expected to attend IIFA Awards, which is taking place almost after two years.

A few days back, Salman Khan was photographed sporting a shirt and pants at the IIFA 2022 press conference wearing his iconic being human bracelet. According to sources, actor Salman Khan will mark his 20 years of association with the grand mega show of the Bollywood industry - IIFA. The organisers will be celebrating 20 years of Salman Khan’s journey in IIFA.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Khan said, "It feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement and I look forward to hosting the 22nd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - one of my personal favorites. I'm sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can’t wait for this mega event to take place that celebrates Indian Cinema globally."