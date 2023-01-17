Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer surpasses views of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan trailer in just 5 days

Pathaan-Shehzada

The year 2023 looks promising for Bollywood. We are having two major releases in the first two months. In January, Shah Rukh Khan will end his four-year sabbatical with actioner Pathaan. The film will release on the national holiday weekend of Republic Day, January 25, 2023. The posters, teaser, songs, and theatrical trailer have been well received by the fans and moviegoers. Although the film has attracted a few controversies, it hasn't affected the buzz much.

Here's Pathaan's trailer

Two weeks after Pathaan, Kartik Aaryan will bring the much-awaited masala entertainer Shehzada. Rohit Dhawan-directed is the official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Sunny Hinduja, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy. Both films are expected to rake moolah at the box office, and a lot is riding on both flicks.

Here's Shehzada's trailer

Speaking about the anticipation, the theatrical trailer of Shehzada has also been widely accepted among the masses. In fact, it has beaten SRK's Pathaan. Yes, till now (January 17), the views on Pathaan are 47 million. Whereas, Shehzada has clocked 65 million views. Pathaan's trailer was released on January 10, whereas Shehzada's trailer was unveiled on January 12. Within 5 days of release, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer surpassed Pathaan's trailer.

It's a certainty that Pathaan will open big at the box office, as the film enjoys tremendous buzz. What interesting here to analyse is that Kartik Aaryan has certainly created a massive fan following that is competing with even the biggest superstar of the country. Last year, when Bollywood's biggest icons were disappointed, Kartik broke box office records with horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Even crime-thriller Freddy met with a favourable response in the OTT.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearances in Laal Singh Chaddha, Rocketry, and Brahmastra were met with a fabulous response. SRKians lauded their King's screen appearance. Thus, it is quite evident that Pathaan will surely break box office records.