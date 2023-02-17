Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada takes dismal opening at box office with only 9% occupancy in morning shows, many halls empty

Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan’s action masala film Shehzada released in theatres on Friday, February 17. After lukewarm response to the advance booking, the opening day response has been slow as well. The film, despite Kartik’s popularity and its masala action genre, has not succeeded in luring the audience to the theatres. The footfalls across India are low for Shehzada and the film needs a good word of mouth to pick up as the day progresses.

As per Sacnilk, the film registered just 9% occupancy for all its shows across India. The figure is even lower at 8% for Delhi-NCR, one of the biggest centres for Bollywood masala films. The film would now need to grow by leaps and bounds for the afternoon, evening, and night shows to have any chance of a decent opening day. Otherwise, trade experts predict the film may not cross Rs 7 crore net for its first day.

Just how low the opening for Shehzada is can be gauged by the fact that Kartik’s last big release – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – had occupancy of 18% for its morning shows on release day. Good word of mouth led to it increasing to 44% by the night shows, which led to the film earning Rs 14 crore on day one. The last big Bollywood release – Pathaan – had an extremely strong morning occupancy of 35% on day one.

Shehzada is being challenged at the box office by Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has taken a relatively stronger start at the box office, registering 22% occupancy in morning shows for the English version and 14% for the Hindi version. The film is expected to outdo Shehzada by at least twice in terms of opening day box office collections in India.

Shehzada had been delayed for release by a week given the phenomenal success of Pathaan, which is still running strong in theatres. But this has meant that it is now clashing with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, and also starring Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal, will now depend upon word of mouth for a strong start. For that, it will have to garner good reviews.