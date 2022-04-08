Kartik Aaryan's photos from Shehzada sets in Mauritius LEAKED

Kartik Aaryan recently flew off to Mauritius for the shoot of Shehzada and the actor has been sharing stories of picturesque views from the country. Meanwhile, a few photos, revealing one of Kartik's many looks in the film, have leaked online.

By the looks of Kartik in the now-viral, leaked photos from the 'Shehzada' sets, it appears the actor was shooting for an action sequence. Kartik was seen sporting in a white t-shirt teamed with black track pants and boots. Additionally, he also had safety gear on. Kartik was seen walking with his team unaware that his photos were being clicked. He was seen holding an olive green coloured shirt as he made his way to the shoot.

Check out the leaked photos here:



Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' is the remake of Allu Arjun's hit Telugu action-drama 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Earlier, taking to his social media, Kartik had shared a super aesthetic image with a scenic view at the beach as the sunset amidst his shoot for 'Shehzada' in Mauritius. Kartik was seen wearing a casual plain t-shirt with black jeans folded up. He wrote, "Hello from Mauritius"



Besides Shehzada, the busy star of Bollywood has biggies like 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and an untitled film by Sajid Nadiadwala in his lineup next.