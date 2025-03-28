Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's highly anticipated reunion project, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, has finally got a release date. The film, a romantic comedy, is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the update on social media, revealing the release date and expressing excitement for the film.

"KARTIK AARYAN ARRIVES ON VALENTINE'S 2026 – 'TU MERI MAIN TERA, MAIN TERA TU MERI' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #KartikAaryan's next film – a love story titled #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri – will arrive in *cinemas* on 13 Feb 2026 [#ValentineDay weekend]. #SameerVidwans - who directed #KartikAaryan in #SatyaPremKiKatha - directs the film, which is produced by #KaranJohar, #AdarPoonawalla, #ApoorvaMehta, #BhumikaTewari, #ShareenMantriKedia and #KishorArora," Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet, along with sharing a poster of the film.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.

The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.

It is rumored that Ananya Panday will be the female lead in the project. The reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar has been making headlines, following reports of their fallout in 2022, when Dharma Production announced a recasting for its upcoming Dostana 2, which originally starred Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. However, neither of the two has publicly acknowledged a fight.

Kartik Aaryan is also set to star in an all-out romantic film, directed by Anurag Basu, which will be released on Diwali 2025.

