Kartik Aaryan's mom beats cancer, actor shares long post narrating family's 'helpless' days: 'We were frazzled...'

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan surprised his followers and fans when he revealed that his mom was diagnosed with cancer. The actor narrated the tough times his family had gone through recently. The good news is that his mom has beaten cancer and has become a warrior with her courage and willpower.

On Friday, May 5, Kartik shared a photo of him with his mother, Mala Tiwari. In the caption, Kartik also shared the painful days his family had gone through. He wrote, "Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war!"

He further added what he and his family have learnt from this dark phase, "What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! #SuperHero #CancerWarrior."

Here's the post

Soon after the actor shared the post, several netizens and his fans lauded his mother's courage. Anupam Kher wrote, "Jai Mata Di…" Vicky Kaushal dropped heart emojis. Darshan Kumar dropped the folded hand and heart emoji. Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Much love to her." Kartik's Shehzada's co-star Ronit Roy wrote, "God bless. God bless. Jaako rakhe saiyaan maar sake na koi. Pranam Love and all the best to Ma’am." An internet user wrote, "The real superwoman. Aaryan ma'am stay safe and happy @kartikaaryan." A netizen wrote, "Sending lots of Love to Aunty Ji."

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Shehzada. He will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Metro...In Dino, Aashiqui 3, and Captain India.