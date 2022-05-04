Kartik Aaryan's fan breaks down in tears on meeting him, netizens say 'chhoti bachi ho kya'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a four-city tour of Chandigarh, Delhi, Gurugram, and Lucknow to promote the title track of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was launched amid much fanfare on Monday, May 2. The recreated title track is getting viral and is being loved by the audience.

During the promotional tour in Delhi, a female fan of the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star broke down in tears on meeting him. Kartik's generous attitude towards his fans is well known and he exhibited it once again when he was seen hugging and consoling his fan. The video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani is doing rounds on social media.

People in the background in the video and netizens in the comments section both reacted to the video through Tiger Shroff's meme 'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?!' from Heropanti which has gone viral on the internet as the sequel was released recently. As Kartik hugged his fan, people can also be heard shouting his name in the background.

The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being lauded for Kartik's swag and uber-cool moves to Bosco-Caeser choreography. The actor looks super hot and chic as he channels maximum swag in a modern-day revamp of Hare Krishna Hare Ram. Doing the zigzag hook step, Kartik really just flows on the dance floor.



Talking about the film, the Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 which featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja as the three main leads. The 2007 film was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20, 2022.