Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh will get a sequel, confirm producers

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- Kabir Singh

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood has got its recent big success and a much-needed sigh of relief. Kartik Aaryan's film is going headstrong at the box office, and it has ended the dry run in Bollywood. Now, owing to the mega-success of the film, the film's producers T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have confirmed to continue with the franchise.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, the duo confirmed the sequel and added, "We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time." Well, not only Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but the producer duo also plans to take their first blockbuster production Kabir SIngh (2019) ahead as a franchise. "I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part.” Murad Khetani smilingly agrees with it and added that the character is so popular that they should think of a story for him.”

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, T-Series will soon bring another much-awaited flick Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in the leads. Bhushan is assured that Animal will work among the audience, as it is made as per the audience's requirements. He also felt that the South is rehashing Bollywood's tired and forgotten formula of the 70s. "It’s a very interesting script and has got all the elements for the big-screen watch. The film is loaded with heroism, music, entry, interval block, father-mother emotion, scale, and action."

As far as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is concerned, Kartik Aaryan's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 not only turned out to be the actor's biggest opening weekend film as it has raked in Rs 55.96 crore at the box office, it also put an end to Bollywood's dry spell at the box office, which saw only two other Hindi films doing impressive business -- Alia Bhatt's February release Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files in March.