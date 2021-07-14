Kartik Aaryan’s bad boy image for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot is taking the internet by storm, see photo

Before unveiling the third consecutive shot for Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar, Kartik Aaryan featured in an Instagram live with the ace photographer revealing details behind his 'Number One' shot.

When asked what would he name this year's calendar picture, Kartik Aaryan said this has been his best click and would term it as the 'Number One'. Daboo Ratnani along with his wife Manisha and kids not only expressed their excitement for Kartik Aaryan's picture but also disclosed that Kartik's shot has been one of the most anticipated ones from the lot this year.

With inboxes of Dabboo, Manisha, as well as the kids inundated with requests and demands to unveil Kartik Aaryan's picture, the frenzy amongst his fans and followers, was proven yet again in the live session.

This year, Kartik Aaryan raises the bar further with a messy hair look featuring his long tresses along with a wild avatar. The actor’s shot is truly Number One because the otherwise happy-and-sweet boy image that he has, this one shows him in a different light and proves that if he wants he can be a bad boy too!

While sharing the photo on his Instagram, Kartik wrote, "The Number 1 Shot #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021."

Kartik Aaryan has earlier featured twice on the calendar presenting diverse and unique looks. While his debut shot featured him on a bed with two cats, his second experience witnessed his three different looks including one from his film. Opening up about his bond with Dabboo Ratnani during his Instagram live, Kartik Aaryan took a look back at his clicks with the photographer. The star also revealed that featuring on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar has been on his bucket list and he is grateful to be able to tick it off thrice in a row.

In the past, Daaboo Ratnani has created magic with actors like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. He recently did a photoshoot with 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill as well and netizens are dearly waiting for it.