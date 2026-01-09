Kartik Aaryan, rumoured GF Karina Kubiliute's Goa vacay secret OUT! Insider reveals 'both we're in same hotel, but...'

Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute's Goa vacation has made headlines again, and this time, an insider confirmed that we're staying in the same hotel.

The rumour of Kartik Aaryan's romantic relationship with UK-based student Karina Kubiliute has made headlines again, and this time, an insider has reportedly shared a juicy update about their recent Goa vacation. As per HT City, they reached out to a few sources and found out that, indeed, Kartik and Karina were staying in the same hotel, St Regis, Goa. The two were enjoying New Year vibes in January, in the same place, but there's a twist.

The truth behind Kartik and Karina's Goa stay

The portal quoted an unnamed source, who informed, “Indeed, Kartik and the other guests were at the same time guests in Goa’s St. Regis hotel early this week.” Another insider confirmed the same and revealed, "They took different rooms.” The portal also got in touch with the hotel authorities, but they refused to comment, stating that it was against their privacy policy.

Karina put out a statement about her rumoured relationship

Karina Kubiliute, on her Instagram, has updated her bio that clearly says, "I don’t know Kartik, I’m not his gf, I’m on holiday with my family." After the dating rumours started making headlines, Karina commented on one of the posts and said, "I’m not his gfffff!!!!! Lois bro STFU (shut the fu*k up)."

About Karina and Kartik's vacay photos

From Kartik and Karina's vacay photos, netizens pointed out similarities such as matching beach backdrops, towel patterns, and photo angles. As per reports, both appeared to be staying at Goa's St. Regis hotel, which further fueled the speculations of them holidaying together. Kartik didn't care to respond to these dating rumours. But Karina's statement has put an end to these speculations. On the work front, Kartik was seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film received negative reviews and became a commericial disaster.