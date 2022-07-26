Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kartik Aaryan reveals what Shah Rukh Khan whispered in his ears in old viral video

During a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan revealed what Shah Rukh Khan whispered in his ears.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan reveals what Shah Rukh Khan whispered in his ears in old viral video
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is riding high on success. The actor recently met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Umang 2022. Umang is organised by Mumbai Police every year.

From the event, a video went viral in which Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik were seen hugging each other. SRK was seen placing his hand on Kartik’s cheek and showing love. Since then, netizens wanted to know what SRK said to Kartik. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik revealed what Shah Rukh whispered in his ears.

Kartik mentioned that he asked SRK if he watched his fil Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to which he replied that yes he did watch it. Superstar also told him that he was good in it. Kartik is a huge SRK fan, he confessed.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently made headlines when she took an indirect dig at Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan season 7. When host Karan Johar asked her ‘why your ex is your ex’ during the rapid-fire round on the show, she replied ‘because he is everyone’s ex.’

Netizens assumed that Sara was talking about Kartik Aaryan as they were rumoured to be dating. Now, in a recent interview, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan took a jibe at their rapid-fire round. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he was asked to mention one thing he is proud of. Kartik said that he is proud of being popular on rapid-fire shows.

READ: Kartik Aaryan reveals how he'd treat his ex if he met her at an awards show, what he'd never do in a relationship

 The video went viral in no time. Netizens started commenting on it. One of the social media users wrote, “Diss for Sara i think.” Another said, “Perfect reply.” The third person said, “Spreading rumours shouldnt b in relationship..good ans.”

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EC to start campaign to link Aadhaar with voter ID from August 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.