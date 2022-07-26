Kartik Aaryan reveals what Shah Rukh Khan whispered in his ears in old viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is riding high on success. The actor recently met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Umang 2022. Umang is organised by Mumbai Police every year.

From the event, a video went viral in which Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik were seen hugging each other. SRK was seen placing his hand on Kartik’s cheek and showing love. Since then, netizens wanted to know what SRK said to Kartik. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik revealed what Shah Rukh whispered in his ears.

Kartik mentioned that he asked SRK if he watched his fil Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to which he replied that yes he did watch it. Superstar also told him that he was good in it. Kartik is a huge SRK fan, he confessed.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently made headlines when she took an indirect dig at Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan season 7. When host Karan Johar asked her ‘why your ex is your ex’ during the rapid-fire round on the show, she replied ‘because he is everyone’s ex.’

Netizens assumed that Sara was talking about Kartik Aaryan as they were rumoured to be dating. Now, in a recent interview, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan took a jibe at their rapid-fire round. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he was asked to mention one thing he is proud of. Kartik said that he is proud of being popular on rapid-fire shows.

The video went viral in no time. Netizens started commenting on it. One of the social media users wrote, “Diss for Sara i think.” Another said, “Perfect reply.” The third person said, “Spreading rumours shouldnt b in relationship..good ans.”