Kartik Aaryan reveals if his psychological thriller Freddy will have a sequel

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F have been receiving overwhelming responses to their latest film Freddy. Read on to know if the film will have a sequel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

Freddy/File photo

With the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earning over Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide and the psychological thriller Freddy getting rave reviews, Kartik Aaryan has had a hugely successful year. While the former hit the theatres in May, the latter was a direct digital release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in December.

In Freddy, Kartik plays the titular character of a shy and lonely dentist who turns into an obsessive and psychotic lover after a surprising turn of events. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial ended on an open note and the audiences have been thinking if the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will return with Freddy 2.

Talking about the same to News18, Kartik said, "Freddy ended on an open-ended note and I think a lot of people liked that. The idea was that the audience should keep wondering if he was nabbed by the police or what happens to him in general. This film is the origin story of Freddy. It traces his journey and how and why he became the person that he did. Whether he gets punished for his doings or he becomes a serial offender remains unanswered."

When the actor was further asked if there have been talks regarding the sequel, he added, "Only Jayu (producer Jay Shewakramani) and Ekta ma’am (producer Ekta Kapoor) will be able to tell you if a sequel is in the cards. If it happens, I would be glad. As of now, I don’t know anything about it. We’ll have to wait and watch."

READ | Freddy star Kartik Aaryan expresses his desire to work in South Indian films, says 'it completely depends on...'

Meanwhile, Kartik's next release is the action entertainer Shehzada. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Starring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, Shehzada releases in cinemas on February 10, 2023.

