Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kartik Aaryan reveals if he dated his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan starred opposite Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal. Kartik and Kriti have acted together in Luka Chuppi and Shehzada.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan reveals if he dated his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon
Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his latest release Shehzada, which hit theatres worldwide this Friday, February 17. In a recent promotional interview for the masala entertainer, the actor reacted to his dating rumours with two of his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Kartik and Sara starred together in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, which was released in the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2020. The two actors reportedly dated each other while shooting the film and broke up just before the release. Though Sara and Kartik never acknowledged their relationship, Karan Johar confirmed the same last year in an interview.

On the other hand, the latest Rohit Dhawan directorial is the second time that Kartik has been paired opposite Kriti Sanon after their successful outing in the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi directed by Laxman Utekar. Their chemistry has been loved by the audiences in both films.

In a recent rapid-fire with ETimes, Kartik was asked if he is presently single, and the actor said, "Yes". Then he was questioned if he has dated Sara and Kriti. For the former, he said "Pass" and for the latter, he said, "No".

Talking about his latest release, Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released three years back. Apart from the two leading actors, the film stars Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles.

The film has taken a slow start at the box office earning only Rs 6 crore on its opening day of release on February 17. It clashed at the box office with the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Dhanush-starrer Vaathi. The former collected Rs 8.50 crore and the latter Rs 9.70 crore.

READ | Ronit Roy's 15-year-old son Agasthya Bose Roy impresses netizens with his Hulk-inspired look at Shehzada screening

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Streaming This Week: TVF Pitchers Season 2, Ram Setu, Thank God, OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.