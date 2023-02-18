Kartik Aaryan reveals if he dated his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his latest release Shehzada, which hit theatres worldwide this Friday, February 17. In a recent promotional interview for the masala entertainer, the actor reacted to his dating rumours with two of his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Kartik and Sara starred together in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, which was released in the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2020. The two actors reportedly dated each other while shooting the film and broke up just before the release. Though Sara and Kartik never acknowledged their relationship, Karan Johar confirmed the same last year in an interview.

On the other hand, the latest Rohit Dhawan directorial is the second time that Kartik has been paired opposite Kriti Sanon after their successful outing in the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi directed by Laxman Utekar. Their chemistry has been loved by the audiences in both films.

In a recent rapid-fire with ETimes, Kartik was asked if he is presently single, and the actor said, "Yes". Then he was questioned if he has dated Sara and Kriti. For the former, he said "Pass" and for the latter, he said, "No".

Talking about his latest release, Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released three years back. Apart from the two leading actors, the film stars Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles.

The film has taken a slow start at the box office earning only Rs 6 crore on its opening day of release on February 17. It clashed at the box office with the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Dhanush-starrer Vaathi. The former collected Rs 8.50 crore and the latter Rs 9.70 crore.



