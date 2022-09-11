Search icon
Kartik Aaryan reveals ‘his journey has not been easy’, says ‘audience has become....'

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan said he became famous after 7 years of working in Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on success. Despite the #BoycottBollywood trend, his latest film was a blockbuster and was appreciated by the audience. The actor, who is busy working on his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, recently announced that he will be featuring in Aashiqui 3.

At a recent event organised by CNN-News 18, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said he became famous after 7 years of working in Bollywood. He said, “The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it’s been a journey of ups and downs. For the longest time, people didn’t know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren’t aware that I exist.”

He added, “I feel good films are working irrespective of the language. The audience has become smarter and they want to be entertained. They are giving their time and money and they want to watch something good. As part of the industry, it is our responsibility to give them good content. We have many examples of good films that have come out this year and have done well.”

For the unversed, Kartik Aaaryan recently revealed that he started getting projects after he worked in Love Aaj Kal 2. “After playing two roles in the fim, filmmakers started seeing me in that light,” the actor said.

The actor told Film Companion, “That’s Imitiaz Ali’s magic." As per reports, Kartik Aaryan will headline Aashiqui 3, the third installment of the hit franchise. As per Variety, Anurag Basu has been roped in to direct the third part. The female lead has not been announced yet.

 

