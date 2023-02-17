Kartik Aaryan reveals he returned his acting fee for Shehzada, says 'film went through a crisis...'

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's new film Shehzada has been released with high anticipation, and the film is remarkable for the actor for multiple reasons. With Rohit Dhawan's directorial, Kartik has also ventured into production, and Shehzada is his first film as a co-producer.

Initially, Kartik signed Shehzada only as an actor. However, the production went into crisis, and he decided to extend his support to the project. In a recent interaction with ETimes, Kartik confirmed that after the production hit a roadblock, he decided to forgo his acting fees. He added, "Earlier, I had taken my fee. But then, the film went through a crisis, and they (the producers) needed someone to step up. So, I asked my producer, 'I will give up my money,' and that's how I ended up becoming a co-producer in the project."

For the unversed, Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Be it Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or Lukka Chuppi, Kartik has been advised not to do these films, but Kartik followed his gut instinct and he did those films. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ke time bahut logo ne kaha tha ki why are you doing this film? (During Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a lot of people asked me why are you doing this film?)" He further added, "Literally meri har film mein log kehte hai ki yeh toh chal hi nahi sakti (Before my every film, people say that it won't work at the box office)." Kartik proudly said, "Yes, I am a rebel. Main sunta sabki hoon lekin karta apni hoon (I listen to everyone but I follow my instinct)."

Shehzada will be Kartik and Kriti Sanon's second film after hit Lukka Chuppi (2019). Shehzada was earlier slated for Feb 10 release, but the makers decided to postpone it for a week to avoid the wave of Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster Pathaan. Shehzada has released in cinemas on February 17 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quatumania.