Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Anees Bazmee promoted their new release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine as his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has opened strongly at the box office. He, along with his co-stars Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, and the film's director Anees Bazmee were seen in the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Netflix on Saturday, November 2.

In the show, Kapil Sharma played the Truth or Dare game with the five guests. When it was time for Kartik to speak out the truth, Vidya said that she would like to question him and then, asked for her girlfriend name. She said that when they were shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik would continuously be on his phone in the middle of the takes, and when she tried to listen what he is talking about, she could only listen "Me too, me too", so she thought their conversation would be like "Love you, me too. Love you, me too." Kartik jokingly added, "Her name is Meetu."

Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari, who had accompanied him to The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier in this year when he was promoting Chandu Champion, was sitting with the audiences this time. She remarked, "Main keh rahi hun kis kis ka naam loge? Ek ho toh bolo (I am thinking how many names would he take? There are too many (girls in his life)."

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 became Kartik's biggest opener when it released in the theatres on November 1, despite its clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. On their first day, the horror comedy collected Rs 35.5 crore net in India and the action thriller earned Rs 43.5 crore net in India.

