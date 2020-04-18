Kartik Aaryan recreates 'communication with Jaadu' scene from Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Kartik Aaryan has been providing his fans with daily doses of knowledge and entertainment with his Instagram account. While his show 'Koki Poochega' is all about interacting with people who are closely dealing with coronavirus, the actor also constantly makes videos which entertain his fans, the latest being recreation of Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

Kartik recreated the scene where Hrithik first communicates with Jaadu, even before the alien lands on Earth. His sister also joined him in the TikTok video, where the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor showed his goofy self and created the machine using an extension board.

Here, take a look at the video:

Kartik had recently pulled up an other goofy prank on Easter where he posted an image of him as the 'sasta bunny'. His show 'Koki Poochega' commenced by interacting with Sumiti Singh, who was the first coronavirus survivor in Gujarat.

The actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. The movie was a sequel to 2009 release featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Kartik will next be seen in 'Dostana 2' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' where he is paired up with Kiara Advani. The actor was also recently in news since reports claim he has been roped in for Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi remake.