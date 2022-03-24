Kartik Aaryan receives roses from female fan at airport, video goes viral- WATCH

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress us with his charm, he has a huge fan following. Girls have been crushing over him for his cuteness. Recently, his female fans offered him roses at the airport.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded the video of Kartik Aaryan and his female fans. In the viral clip, two girls can be seen running behind the actor in order to offer him flowers. Sharing the video, the photographer wrote, “Kartik Aaryan offered roses by a female fan at the airport while returning from Goa!”

Watch video:

Kartik Aaryan, one of the most charming Bollywood actors, can make his fans go crazy with his looks. The actor has a huge fan following, girls find him really cute. He knows how to grab attention and win the hearts of his fans.

Recently, one of his fans proposed to him for marriage. She commented on the actor’s latest video and offered him RS. 20 crores for accepting her marriage proposal. She wrote, “Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi’ (I’ll give you Rs 20 crore if you marry me). To which, Kartik replied, “Kab (when).”

Earlier on February 24, the actor shared a small video of his mother dancing on the stage with his song, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' playing and a clip of his speech where the star was seen getting teary-eyed.

Known to be a big mumma's boy, Kartik wrote an emotional and heartfelt caption with the video that read, "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same - The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude, and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that we are all stronger. I am so so proud of you Mummy and I pay my respects to all the people who could not make it and to all the people who have shown courage fighting this disease."