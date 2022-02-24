Kartik Aaryan recalls his mother's fight against cancer in emotional post

Kartik Aaryan, who wowed us with his performance in 'Dhamaka' in 2021, has been a long-time supporter of the fight against cancer and one reason that makes him even closer to the cause is having seen his mother fight the battle.

Recently, the actor attended a private event as a chief guest for cancer prevention and the fight against the disease where he felicitated the survivors which also included his mother, Mala Tiwari who was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago and won her battle against the disease.

On Thursday, February 24, the actor shared a small video of his mother dancing on the stage with his song, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' playing and a clip of his speech where the star can be seen getting teary-eyed.

Known to be a big mumma's boy, Kartik wrote an emotional and heartfelt caption with the video that read, "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same - The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude, and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that we are all stronger. I am so so proud of you Mummy and I pay my respects to all the people who could not make it and to all the people who have shown courage fighting this disease."

Kartik celebrated the fourth anniversary of his comedy film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' with the cancer survivors on Wednesday, February 23.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has pretty exciting films lined up for 2022. He will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, which is slated to release on May 20. Another interesting project is the action-comedy 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, scheduled to release on November 4, is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. He also has romantic thriller 'Freddy' and survival drama 'Captain India' in his pipeline.