Kartik Aaryan recalls buying 'third-hand car', says it cost him around Rs 65,000

Kartik Aaryan has talked about the first car he purchased after breaking into the film industry. Kartik claimed that after appearing in multiple films, he spent about 65,000 on the vehicle. In a recent interview, Kartik claimed that the car had various problems for him, including a leak and a broken driver's seat door. He also mentioned instances when the valet had to enter the vehicle from the passenger side when he attended red carpet events. The actor claimed that at first he didn't own a car and would get to such occasions by car or by getting a ride from someone.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said, “I didn't have a car when I came into the industry. The first car I bought after starring in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and after my fourth or fifth film. I bought a third-hand car, with much difficulty, which cost me around ₹60,000-65,000. I think the door wouldn't open in that car. It's not about struggle, I'm sharing it because it's funny. I didn't have a driver, I used to drive. I took the car specifically because when I used to go to red carpet events, I used to go by auto or take a lift from someone or go with someone on a bike.”

He added, “So the driver seat door of the car would barely open. I don't know what the setup was, it couldn't be fixed. There were times when I would need a valet. At that time, I had to go to the passenger seat and get off from there. The valet would then get inside the car via the passenger seat to take the driver's seat and then park the car. It was a funny incident that would always happen. I got used to it, it continued for a long time. There was a leakage problem also and water would drip during rains. Water would accumulate above and leak on the driver's seat. So water would fall on me while driving."