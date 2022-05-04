Kartik Aaryan reacts to success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track

Kartik Aaryan-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track/File photo

Covering Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Chandigarh in one day, Kartik Aaryan went on a four-city promotional tour for the launch of the title track of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. Released on Monday, May 2, the new track recreated by Tanishk Bagchi from an original Pritam composition has become a rage on the Internet.

Reacting to the viral response to the song, Kartik told IANS, "I am so elated seeing the reaction to the title track, it is for the first time that a song had such a massive launch where we covered four cities in a day, and the kind of response we have got, it has truly surpassed all our expectations."

Talking about acing such complex choreography, Kartik explains to the news portal, "I love the fact that Bosco sir challenges me every time, but it's consequently that much more rewarding."

The Dhamaka star has been receiving showers of praises from fans and the critics about how cool and uber-hot he looks sporting a black tuxedo in the song, channeling spooky cool vibes as he does his zig zag hook step.



The Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 which featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja as the three main leads. The 2007 film was itself a remake of the 1993 blockbuster Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana.

Apart from the upcoming horror comedy, Kartik will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor's produced Freddy, Hansal Mehta's directorial Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.