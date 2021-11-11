Kartik Aaryan piques interest of fans with new promo of 'Dhamaka' - WATCH

Kartik Aaryan shared the promo on his social media with he caption, "Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !! #Dhamaka #19Nov."

Kartik Aaryan's form as a journalist for his upcoming film has been winning him endless attention and praise as the actor is all set for a 'Dhamaka'.

Prior to the release of his next, Kartik shared a promo of the film and his avatar as the news reporter, Arjun Pathak along with his message will go straight through the heart.

Kartik shared the short promo on his social media with he caption, "Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !! #Dhamaka #19Nov #ArjunPathak"

Check out the promo here:



On October 19, the makers had unveiled the trailer of Kartik's his upcoming film 'Dhamaka'. In it, Kartik Aaryan came across as a reckless journalist. Playing Arjun Pathak in the movie helmed by Ram Madhvani, the trailer, spread like wildfire among the audience who only had appreciation and applause for Kartik's performance. With a startling difference in appearance, stature and nature of the role Kartik has stepped in as compared to his previous characters, the audience showered love and appreciation on the actor for trying his hand at something like never before.

And now, with this intense and exciting promo, Kartik has left his fans in excitement as the release of the film inches closer.

The lover boy is clearly set to impress fans with his new avatar in this upcoming thriller by Ram Madhvani. Dhamaka is one of the most anticipated films of Kartik's and it hits the screens on November 19. Kartik's other lineup of films includes 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Sajid Nadiadwala's next, 'Freddy' and 'Shehzada'.