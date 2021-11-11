Headlines

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Kartik Aaryan piques interest of fans with new promo of 'Dhamaka' - WATCH

Kartik Aaryan shared the promo on his social media with he caption, "Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !! #Dhamaka #19Nov."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 07:33 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan's form as a journalist for his upcoming film has been winning him endless attention and praise as the actor is all set for a 'Dhamaka'.

Prior to the release of his next, Kartik shared a promo of the film and his avatar as the news reporter, Arjun Pathak along with his message will go straight through the heart.

Kartik shared the short promo on his social media with he caption, "Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !! #Dhamaka #19Nov #ArjunPathak"

Check out the promo here:


On October 19, the makers had unveiled the trailer of Kartik's his upcoming film 'Dhamaka'. In it, Kartik Aaryan came across as a reckless journalist. Playing Arjun Pathak in the movie helmed by Ram Madhvani, the trailer, spread like wildfire among the audience who only had appreciation and applause for Kartik's performance. With a startling difference in appearance, stature and nature of the role Kartik has stepped in as compared to his previous characters,  the audience showered love and appreciation on the actor for trying his hand at something like never before.

And now,  with this intense and exciting promo, Kartik has left his fans in excitement as the release of the film inches closer. 

The lover boy is clearly set to impress fans with his new avatar in this upcoming thriller by Ram Madhvani. Dhamaka is one of the most anticipated films of Kartik's and it hits the screens on November 19. Kartik's other lineup of films includes 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Sajid Nadiadwala's next, 'Freddy' and 'Shehzada'.

