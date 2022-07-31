Kartik Aaryan opens up on fee hike, says 'you need to find a balance because...'

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, showcased his talent and star power. One of the best-performing Hindi movies of the year, it continued to do well at the box office for several weeks after its OTT debut. The popularity of the movie has given rise to rumours that Kartik's fees has increased. Now, he has discussed his opinions on fee increases in a recent interview.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan said, “The digital and satellite rights of a film is sold depending on the name of an actor, producer, director and the team. If there is a hike in there, obviously it is normal that it will lead to a hike in everyone’s prices. However, if there isn’t any, we should keep that in mind. Whatever the case may be, I believe none of this should put extra pressure on a film. And I am a firm believer of this.”

He also added, “If the film is able to earn a certain amount on the table, possibly because of the combined success rate of the director, producer and everyone related to the film, then it obviously is going to benefit everyone and there is nothing wrong with that. However, the problem is when it adds pressure and when numbers fail to match. You need to find a balance because you don’t want the hike to seem unreal.”



Producer Bhushan Kumar dispelled the rumours that Kartik's fee had increased after they first circulated, saying that the actor was accommodative and kept his fees to a minimum to prevent strain on the movie. After the movie became a huge hit, the producer even gave the star a fancy automobile. The upcoming films starring Kartik are Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Captain India, Freddy, and Shehzada.