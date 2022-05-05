Kartik Aaryan opens up about his fallout with Karan Johar, Dostana 2 exit

Credit: File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming film which also stars Kiara Advani. However, while promoting his upcoming horror comedy film, the actor talked about his feud with Karan Johar.

For the unversed, news of Kartik Aaryan getting ousted from Karan Johar produced Dostana 2 surfaced last year. Later, Dharma Productions announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2 due to professional circumstances, and creative differences. However, both Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan refrained from saying anything on the matter.

As per the media reports, Karan had removed Kartik from the film because of his unprofessional behaviour. The reports also suggested that he had an ugly fight with co-star Janhvi Kapoor because of which their friendship ended in January, they both are not on talking terms. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

According to The Indian Express, on being asked if the fall out can affect an actor like him who has no filmy background, Kartik stated “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this.” When asked about if industry insiders are creating problems for him, he stated, “Nobody has the time for it.”

He added, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours.”

Last year, he mentioned how negative stories affected his family members to the core. While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself.”

According to the Bollywood Life report, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor confessed he is doing films for money because of his financial situation. The actor further said that he never compromised on his work ethic, however, one needs to make a decision considering his future in mind. ‘I would’ve made different choices if I’d had options,’ he said.