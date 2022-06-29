Kartik Aaryan opens up on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success, says 'we never thought...'

Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine after the blockbuster success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the Anees Bazmee directorial has raked in Rs 230 crore at the global box office. The film, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles, is the spiritual sequel to the cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Now, the actor has opened up about the film's success saying that the team never thought that the horror-comedy will 'revive' Bollywood. Speaking to News18, the Dhamaka star said, "I am really happy. It’s an amazing feeling. I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations."

Talking about the amazing reaction to the film, Kartik continued, "We were confident that family audience will enjoy it as it is an entertaining film. What amazed me was the reaction of kids, like three-year-old children are singing ‘Hare Ram’. It all feels unreal. We never thought it will penetrate so much."

The Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety actor even mentioned how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was an important film in his career as it was his first theatrical release after the pandemic and hence, he was nervous about the audience reaction. He even mentioned how the film has managed to bring in audiences to the theatres despite several films releasing in the six weeks after his film hit theatres on May 20.



"Jayesbhai Jordaar released a week before us. We had Top Gun a week after us and later we had Samrat Prithviraj. Later Jurassic World Dominion came in which also opened well. We are in our sixth week and the film is running in theatres and is even in top five on Netflix which is unreal in today’s time", the actor concluded in his interview with the same portal.