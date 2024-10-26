Kartik Aaryan talks about box office pressure on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after Stree 2's success.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor is busy promoting his film and in a recent interview, he talked about the box office pressure on film after Stree 2’s success.

In an interview with Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan said he feels no pressure about the box office numbers for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and said, “There is mathematics behind it. Like what is the team, what was their last film, what is their next, and who the audience is coming to see. Is it the biggest date of the year, are there many holidays in the run? There are several calculations, that you as well as the industry are looking at. When these things are well calculated, you don’t take the pressure of it.”

He further added that his journey in Bollywood was different from that of some of his peers in the industry. He stated, “In my journey, I’ve never had anything handed to me. I had to make the plate myself; no one came to me with a platter. No one got me a Rs 500 cr director when I started, I worked with all debut directors. So, I haven’t been that lucky, but I know from where my margin can rise. If I am still giving that number, I am content with that.”

He concluded, “I am not comparing; I am not complaining. I am in a good space because nobody knew me when I came to the city and now, I am recognized in every corner of the country. That’s something to be grateful about.”

Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the film turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, the third part of the film brings him back as Rooh Baba along with Vidya Balan as Manjulika, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The film is set to clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again at the box office, making it one of the most anticipated showdowns of the year. The films are set to release on November 1, making the festival of Diwali even bigger for the audience.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us