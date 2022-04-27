Kartik Aaryan opens up on being compared with Akshay Kumar for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, says 'kabhi naa hi kare...'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan has finally opened up about being compared with Akshay Kumar for Bhool Bhualiyaa 2. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is geared up with his next major horror-comedy release, and right from the sequel announcement, Kartik has been compared with Kumar, and even ridiculed by a certain section of the audience.

On the trailer launch of Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, Kartik added that he isn't keen on being compared with Akshay, "Wo cheez toh nahi karni chahaiye, I had loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Wo comparison kabhi naa hi karey toh better hain."

Aaryan admitted that comparison is bound to happen, "Of course, film ka title ek hai, character name ek hain, kuch cheezein jo nostalgia create bhi karti hain. We have taken some elements from that world, aur try kiya hain ki khud ki cheezein aaye, character aaye. The actor even asserted, With Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, it’s a whole new dynamic. Comparison hongi lekin I hope woh aache ho."

The highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani this haunted comedy fest is all set to spook the audience on May 20 on the big screens. The movie also stars talented actors like Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

The much-awaited trailer of the season shows the uber-cool Kartik in an entertainment-packed role. Kiara on the other hand seems impressive as she navigates between the roles of Reet and Manjulika. Tabu's intense acting is unmissable. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20, 2022