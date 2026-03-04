FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres on this date

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be a surprise box office blockbuster. Made in just Rs 25 crore, it earned Rs 109 crore net in India and grossed Rs 156 crore worldwide. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer re-releases in cinemas on March 6.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh, the romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is set to return to cinemas. The popular film, which hit theatres in 2018 and became a major hit, will be re-released in theatres on March 6, 2026. The makers have confirmed the news, much to the excitement of fans.

Kartik took to his Instagram account to share the announcement on Monday. The Chandu Champion actor shared a special video from the film to mark eight years since its original release. Along with the poster, Kartik wrote, "This Friday...Relive the laughter and emotions once again on the big screen! #SonuKeTituKiSweety re-releases in theatres on 6th March."

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be a surprise box office blockbuster. Made in just Rs 25 crore, it earned Rs 109 crore net in India and grossed Rs 156 crore worldwide. The romantic comedy played a crucial role in Kartik's career and helped him connect strongly with young audiences. It was also Aaryan's first film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India.

Directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films, the film depicted the clash between friendship and love in a light-hearted yet emotional way. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was the fourth collaboration between Kartik and Ranjan after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

READ | Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
