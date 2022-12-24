Search icon
Kartik Aaryan meets cricketer Yastika Bhatia in Vadodara; Jemimah Rodrigues quips, 'what a big moment for him'

Kartik Aaryan met cricketer Yastika Bhatia and her parents in Vadodara, where he is currently filming Satyaprem Ki Katha

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan Yastika Bhatia

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently bumped into Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia and her family. Yastika, who plays for the national team, posted a picture with the actor from Gujarat. The actor is filming his upcoming romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha in the state. The picture earned praise from fans of both Kartik and Yastika, but what caught the attention of many was a tongue-in-cheek comment from Yastika’s teammate Jemimah Rodrigues.

Taking to Instagram, Yastika posted a picture where she posed with Kartik alongside her parents. The actor wore a casual t-shirt and denims in the picture while Yastika opted for a white jacket over a light-coloured top. She geotagged the picture from Laxmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara. Kartik has been shooting Satyaprem Ki Katha in various parts of Gujarat over the past several weeks. Yastika did not add a caption to the post but simply added a heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reacting to the picture, Indian cricketer and Yastika’s teammate Jemimah Rodrigues wrote jokingly, “Wow what a big moment for Kartik.” A fan of Yastika wrote, “Lovely. Kartik with our own celebrities.” Another commented, “Woah! Two superstars in one frame.” Yastika, 22, hails from Vadodara. Since her debut for India last year, the middle-order batter has played 28 international games for the country across formats with mixed success.

Kartik has had a successful year in 2022. He started with a hugely successful film in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned Rs 265 crore at the box office and remains one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The actor followed it up with Freddy, a psychological thriller where he was appreciated for his performance and gaining 14 kg to look the part of a dentist. He currently has two films lined up—romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha, and masala entertainer Shehzada. Both will be released in 2023.

