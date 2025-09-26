Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai

After defeating Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty in Singham Again with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan has now purchased a huge property in Andheri West worth

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently scored success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, despite competing with Singham Again, has now made another major achievement. He, along with his parents, mother Mala Tiwari, and father Manish Tiwari, has purchased an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai. As per the report, the property purchased by Kartik is worth Rs. 13 crore. According to property registration documents reviewed by online real estate marketplace squareyards.com on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the purchase transaction was registered in September 2025.

As per the property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the office space is located in Signature by Lotus. It has a RERA carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (2,095 sq. ft.). Reportedly, the deal also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction also incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 78 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.