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Kartik Aaryan makes first big statement after Sidharth Malhotra's 'great PR budget' dig, draws parallels with Sylvester Stallone: 'Blinkers phenke main...'

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Kartik Aaryan makes first big statement after Sidharth Malhotra's 'great PR budget' dig, draws parallels with Sylvester Stallone: 'Blinkers phenke main...'

Kartik Aaryan attended the I Play Rocky premiere and made a strong statement, which can be counted as a cryptic reply to Sidharth Malhotra's dig at him on Koffee With Karan 9.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan makes first big statement after Sidharth Malhotra's 'great PR budget' dig, draws parallels with Sylvester Stallone: 'Blinkers phenke main...'
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram)
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Kartik Aaryan is again in the headlines due to his contemporary artist. After Sidharth Malhotra took a dig at Kartik's PR, he made a subtle but effective reply. Recently, Kartik appeared at the premiere of the Hollywood drama I Play Rocky, which is based on the struggle and success of superstar Sylvester Stallone. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor appeared for the movie screening as it resembles his journey. 

Kartik Aaryan drawing parallels with Sylvester Stallone 

Sharing his thoughts about I Play Rocky, he said, “It's a film about all the dreamers, about all the believers who believe in their dreams and who, you know, people tell them, ‘Nahi ho sakta, yeh tu kabhi nahi ban sakta, yeh kabhi nahi ban sakti.’ And I think this film will make you believe that you can do it and you can achieve your dreams, no matter what.”

Drawing a parallel with his own journey, Kartik spoke about how the original Rocky has inspired generations and how its iconic track Eye of the Tiger has personally motivated him during challenging moments. He revealed, “Meri journey mein kai baar jab bhi main demotivate hota hoon, toh Eye of the Tiger is one song, jo ek theme song hai, jo mujhe bahut motivate karta hai. And blinkers pehenke main waapis se apne dreams ke towards kaam karna shuru kar deta hoon.”

What did Sidharth Malhotra say about Kartik Aaryan? 

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9, during the rapid-fire round, Sidharth Malhotra took a dig at Kartik Aaryan's PR machinery. When host Karan asked Sidharth what Kartik had that he didn't, Sidharth immediately replied: "Great PR budget." Sidharth also shared his views on paid PR, saying that he sometimes finds it unnecessary. He compared it to transferring money from one of his own bank accounts to another. His wife, Kiara Advani, agreed with him and called the practice stupid.

Also read: Blind Game movie review: Arjun Rampal moves on from Dhurandhar's Major Iqbal effortlessly, delivers engaging whodunnit with Priyamani

Kartik's subtle reply at the I Play Rocky screening is more than enough to shut down the gossip. I Play Rocky will be released in cinemas on November 20. On the other hand, Kartik has an interesting lineup for 2027, including Nagzilla and an untitled romantic film with Sreeleela. Kartik has also reunited with Kabir Khan for Ladaku.

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