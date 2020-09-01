Kartik Aaryan lashes out at people who remain irresponsible as India records highest COVID-19 cases worldwide

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been doing his job as an alert citizen and recently also decided to take up the cause to educate the masses about this unusual situation.

On Monday, India had reported the highest number of cases in a single day making us the first country in the world to record this number. Kartik decided to repost it and further make the masses realize that they have been going the wrong way amidst the pandemic.

Kartik captioned the post saying, "Thanx to everyone who have said these lines - 'tum log na bade phattu ho', 'dekh jo hona hai vo toh hona hai', 'Corona ke chakkar mein kaam thodi na ruk jayega' RECORD BANWAYENGE AAP LOG."

Check out his post here.

Kartik is currently spending time with his family and recently his pictures with his sister Kritika Tiwari celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2020 in their hometown Gwalior had gone viral. Kartik had shared a bunch of pictures from their celebrations. In one pic, Kartik could be seen touching Kritika's feet as a show of respect for his sister, while in the other pic Kritika was seen applying a 'teeka' on her brother's forehead.

Kartik has, during the course of the lockdown, been constantly making headlines for his fun banter with sister Kritika. The latter makes occasional funny appearances in his Instagram videos and his show Koki Poochega.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor recently also attempted to bake a cake to celebrate Kritika's birthday which turned out to be a large biscuit. However, Kartik said that he was glad to be home for her birthday for the first time in seven years.