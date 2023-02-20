Search icon
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada leaked! Full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Reports state that just after its big release, Shehzada has now been made available on the torrent site, with people scouring for the film using the keywords Shehzada Free Download, Shehzada MP4 HD Download, Shehzada Tamil Rockers, ShehzadaTelegram Links, Shehzada Movie Free HD Download.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

File Photo

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's masala entertainer Shehzada opened with mixed reviews, and, has certainly affected its box office collection. Shehzada is Kartik and Kriti Sanon's second film after hit Lukka Chuppi (2019). Shehzada was earlier slated for February 10 release, but the makers decided to postpone it for a week to avoid the wave of Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster Pathaan. Shehzada was released in cinemas on February 17 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quatumania. 

 

Shezada has so far been showing slow and steady growth at the box office. 

 

However, we have bad news for fans: within hours of its release, Shehzada became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

 

Reports state that just after its big release, Shehzada has now been made available on the torrent site, with people scouring for the film using the keywords Shehzada Free Download, Shehzada MP4 HD Download, Shehzada Tamil Rockers, ShehzadaTelegram Links, Shehzada Movie Free HD Download and ShehzadaFree Download Link.

 

The film is available for free HD download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD on some sites including 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmywap, and Tamilrockers. 

 

Other films that have leaked online 

 

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

 

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)

