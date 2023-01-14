Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Lohri celebration leaves netizens confused, fans ask 'shaadi ki rasam ho rahi hai'

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have kick-started promotions for Shehzada, by celebrating Lohri in Punjab. The lead stars of the upcoming film have gone to Jalandhar's Lovely Professional University and celebrated the festival of prosperity with fans. This was Kartik's first Lohri, and he looked more than happy to celebrate it. However, their video celebrating Lohri has left netizens baffled.

In a reel shared by Kartik, the duo gets a warm welcome from the group of students dressed in the traditional style. After getting a warm welcome, the lead stars danced with the performers. Kartik and Kriti offered their respects to the bonfire. Aaryan shared the celebration on his Instagram and captioned it saying, "Shehzada ki taraf se Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan. My first Lohri celebration in Punjab."

The celebrations video soon confused the netizens, as Kartik-Kriti looked like a newly married couple, receiving love and acceptance from fans. Several netizens pointed out that they were reminded of the grih-pravesh song from their previous hit Lukka Chuppi. A user wrote, "Mai wahi sochu inki shaadi Kab hui phir niche caption padha." Another user added, "First 3 secs I thought u guys got married." A netizen added, "You guys look like some newly married couple visiting their relatives first time after their wedding." Another netizen wrote, "Looking like Mr. and Mrs. Aaryan visiting their relatives after their marriage." A fan wrote, "Me sochraha thaa key unki shadi ki rasam horahi hai (I thought they were into pre-wedding festivity)."

Rohit Dhawan-directed Shehzada is the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikantpurloo. The original film star Allu Arjun. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles. Shehzada will release in cinemas on February 10, 2023.

