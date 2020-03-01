Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's banter on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BTS photo is your laughter dose today

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's behind-the-scenes image from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was unveiled. However, what caught our attention was Kartik and Kiara's banter on the image. Their conversation over the cute image is sure to make you laugh out loud.

In the image shared, Kartik is seen romancing Kiara Advani. The image, however, also instills fear. This happens since the crew around the on-screen couple in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' pull their hair down to look like 'chudail'. "Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein," wrote Kartik alongside the post.

Soon after, Kiara took 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' reference and commented 'Aamhi Je Tomaar, Baaki Sab Bekaar'. Soon after, Kartik also went on to reply to her in his most typical aka filmy manner. 'Tu Horror Main Comedy,' wrote Kartik while tagging Kiara.

Take a look:

Apart from Kartik and Kiara, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. Director Anees Bazmee had recently revealed that Tabu will feature in the recreated version of 'Ami je tomar', picturised on Vidya Balan in the original. The film is all set to release on July 31, 2020.