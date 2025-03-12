Kartik Aaryan is now rumoured to be dating Sreeleela, his next co-star in the yet untitled Anurag Basu's romantic musical film.

Aside from his professional commitments, Kartik Aaryan remains in the news for his love life. Going by the latest buzz, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor is currently romantically involved with Southern actress Sreeleela. Adding fuel to rumour mills, Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari said something during the recently held IIFA Awards 2025 that raised a lot of eyebrows.

A clip that has gone viral over the internet featured Kartik's mother being asked about her future daughter-in-law's expectations by the director Karan Johar. Reacting to this, Mala Tiwari revealed that she wants a good doctor as her son’s wife. Kartik’s mother stated in the video, "Ghar ki demand is a very good doctor."

Netizens are taking her statement as a hint towards her son's speculated lady love. For those who do not know, Sreeleela has completed her MBBS studies and is now a doctor. The latest statement by Kartik's mother has fueled the speculations about the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor and the Pushpa 2 item girl being in a relationship.

Last week, a video of Sreeleela having fun at Kartik's family celebration went viral on social media. The clip showed her dancing with other guests during a house party. According to the reports, Kartik and his family hosted a celebration for his sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari as she achieved another milestone in her medical career.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sreeleela have also been paired in a movie together. These two will be seen sharing the screen in Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled romantic drama. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the project could be titled Aashiqui 3, taking the Aashiqui franchise forward.

The Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela-starrer untitled film is slated to release in cinemas on Diwali this year. It will clash at the box office with Ayusmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. Thama is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Thama also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.