Kartik Aaryan portrayed Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar, India's first gold medallist at the Paralympics, in the 2024 sports drama Chandu Champion. He was trained by the fitness coach Rahul Bhatt, son of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, for his stunning transformation as a professional boxer and a professional swimmer. In a recent interview, Rahul shared how he helped Kartik achieve his perfect look for the Kabir Khan directorial and also shared what he learnt from the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor.

Talking to Hindi Rush, Rahul stated how Kartik transformed from a lean body to a ripped athlete as he said, "He didn’t have any foundation in strength training. He also had to do boxing, which is a different skill set. He also had to do swimming. So it was a tough thing he pulled off. He’s not an athlete. He’s not Tiger (Shroff) or one of those guys. But he pulled it off." Rahul, who had also trained Aamir Khan for the 2016 blockbuster Dangal, shared that he didn't start of on a good note with Kartik. "Mere upar shak karta tha pehle (he would doubt me a little in the beginning). I didn’t get along with him, like say I did with Aamir (Khan). You have to get along in this business. You have to surrender to your coach. That comfort has to be there", he stated.

Adding what he learnt from the Dhamaka actor, the fitness trainer mentioned, "He was very respectful, very punctual, a thorough professional again. There are a lot of things I've learnt from him, like self-promotion. Baap ka baap hai, dadaji hai, ye sab cheez mein (he aces the PR game). But I can’t do what he can. Only he can do it. That’s what it takes to be a movie star in today’s time. If that’s what it takes, then I’m not fit to be anything. I’m fit to be a pehelwan (bodybuilder) only."

Mahesh Bhatt married Lorraine Bright, who later changed her name to Kiran Bhatt, in 1970. They have two children Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. The directed tied the knot again in 1986 with the actress Soni Razdan, with whom he shares two daughters - Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Rahul participated in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 and was evicted after spending five weeks in the house.

