Kartik Aaryan has fallen in 'LOVE' again, do you know who is the lucky one?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most dashing and handsome actors in the Hindi film industry. The 'Dhamaka' actor's popularity among the masses is simply unmatchable. But now it seems that Kartik has broken the hearts of millions of girls as the actor confessed to being in love on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 1.

Well, all the ladies, you need not worry! As Kartik's latest love is his cute pet he has adopted and named 'Katori'. Welcoming his pet dog to his family, the actor shared cute pictures on social media. Her friends and well-wishers from the industry reacted to his post with adorable comments. Kriti Sanon remembered about her own pet dog Disco as she wrote, "Awwwwww!!!! Maltese? Poodle? Or bichon? Looks exactly like how disco was when he was a baby!". Bhumi Pednekar expressed her love for Katori and wrote, "Awwwwwww (red heart) Hearts melting." Rakul Preet Singh also took to comments section and wrote, "Katoriii such a cute name".



The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor has even made an Instagram account in his pet dog's name 'Katori Aaryan' whose bio reads as 'Can’t pronounce my breed yet'. The said account has already been followed by around 8000 followers within a day. Here's a snapshot of Katori's account.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has pretty exciting films lined up for 2022. He will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, which is slated to release on March 25. It is the sequel to Priyadarshan's iconic horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. Another interesting project is the action-comedy 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, scheduled to release on November 4, is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. He also has romantic thriller 'Freddy' and survival drama 'Captain India' in his pipeline.