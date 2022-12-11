Search icon
Kartik Aaryan grooves to Sauda Khara Khara at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert, video goes viral

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia also attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan-Diljit Dosanjh/File photos

Diljit Dosanjh made the entire city of Mumbai dance to his tunes on the night of Friday, December 9, at his concert as part of his Born To Shine World Tour. Multiple Bollywood personalities such as Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia among others also attended Diljit's concert.

However, the video that's trending on social media is Kartik Aaryan grooving to the singer's Sauda Khara Khara track at his concert. The Freddy star is seen in black sunglasses and a cool black sweatshirt as he dances and lip-syncs to the popular track from the film Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh himself in the lead roles.

The original track is sung by Sukhbir and is recreated by Lijo George-DJ Chetas for the 2019 film produced by Dharma Productions and helmed by Raj Mehta in his directorial debut. The soundtrack featured popular hits such as Chandigarh Mein, Laal Ghaghra, and Dil Na Jaaneya.

READ | Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn't fit in Bollywood, adds 'all the talks are so fake...'

Meanwhile, after attending Diljit's concert, Neha Dhupia revealed how the singer has been a part of her love story with Angad Bedi. Sharing the clip of them grooving to Diljit's Do You Know, Neha wrote, "#Doyouknow....this is the song my love @angadbedi serenaded me with...over 4 and a half years later this is us in the fan pit of a rock concert dancing to the same tunes and loving every bit of it...#datenight done right @diljitdosanjh thank you for being a part of our love story."

Diljit also shared a heartwarming moment with Angad Bedi with whom he shared screen space in the sports drama Soorma. The Jogi actor took to his mic and said in Punjabi, "I love you brother. It makes me really happy to see you scale new heights of success. You’re the only artist from the film industry who I’m close to. And we never made an effort, this bond has happened organically from the time we met on our film, Soorma."

