Amid rumours of starring in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' remake, Kartik Aaryan grooves to hit 'Butta Bomma' song

Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Armaan Malik and others comment on Kartik Aaryan's dance video.

Rumours are rife that Kartik Aaryan is set to step into the shoes of Allu Arjun in the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Ahead of confirming the reports, the actor decided to drop a hint by dancing on the chartbuster track 'Butta Bomma' from the blockbuster Telugu film. Kartik took to his Instagram page and shared a video wherein he is showing his smooth movies while shaking his leg to the hit song.

While captioning the video, Aaryan wrote, "Dance like ______ ? (‘No ones watching’ mat likhna) @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat #Buttabomma #DanceLikeKartikAaryan."

Several celebrities namely Varun Dhawan, Lauren Gottlieb, Rakul Preet Singh and others left comments on Kartik's video as they are highly impressed with him.

Meanwhile, talking about the song 'Butta Bomma', it's crooned by Armaan Malik and also features Pooja Hegde who played the female lead in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

The film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' released in 2020 and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Navdeep, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan play pivotal roles.

About Kartik, his upcoming film is 'Dhamaka' which is set to stream on Netflix. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Cultureworks and Global Gate Entertainment. The actor plays the role of a journalist in the film and he shot for it start-to-finish in 10 days.

Kartik has also been shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Tabu in pivotal roles.