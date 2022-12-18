Kartik Aaryan gives glimpse of FIFA World Cup finals, shares video

Credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup finals, gave a glimpse of summit clash and its vibe. The actor flew down to Qatar on Sunday morning to cheer his favourite team.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a video of a huge trophy statue and the people with flags of their team. After 63 scintillating football matches over 29 days in Qatar, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is into its grand finale with a mouth-watering Argentina vs France final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Argentina’s run at the Qatar World Cup began with an upset loss against Saudi Arabia in Group C but the La Albiceleste have since recovered splendidly, spearheaded by an inspired Lionel Messi.

Heading into the final, Lionel Messi has scored five goals and laid down three assists, which makes him the frontrunner for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot, just ahead of France`s Kylian Mbappe, who has as many goals but two assists.

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot will also be decided in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final today! Argentine youngster Julian Alvarez and French veteran Olivier Giroud are also in the running with four goals each so far.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Kartik Aaryan said he feels he is responsible as a lot of people are following him and they get influenced by him. Kartik stated, “of course, when a lot of people look up to you. It does come with a lot of responsibility because a lot of people are following you. So yaa I do that a lot of time, when it comes to my off-screen avatar or who I am, I try to be the person who I am, but onscreen yes, I play a lot of characters that are different from my personality which would be about saying a story which involves a lot of characters which can be negative. I am never saying that please become that, you should never do that but it is a medium of entertainment so just take it as entertainment.”

Read|Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at FIFA World Cup, says 'Bollywood actors don't eat chicken rice'

Coming back to Kartik, he was recently seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. The actor will also be seen in a family entertainer film Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon and in a musical romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023 (With inputs from ANI)