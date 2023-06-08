Search icon
Kartik Aaryan gets trolled for his dressing sense at Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding, netizens call him 'alien’

Kartik Aaryan gets trolled for his dressing sense at Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sonnalli Seygall's wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

Pyaar Ka Punchnama-fame actress Sonnalli Seygal tied the knot with longtime beau Ashesh L Sajnani in an intimate wedding. The actress’ wedding was attended by her co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. Kartik opted for a rather casual look for the marriage and got trolled for his dressing sense. 

On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared a picture of Kartik Aaryan posing for the paps as he arrived at Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding. The actor was seen donning a white kurta which he paired with blue denim and brown slippers. The actor completed her look with a pair of black goggles. The actor got trolled for his look at a co-star's wedding. 

Netizens were irked with Kartik Aaryan’s look and shared their thoughts in the comment section. One of the comments read, “He doesn’t look like Kartik Aryan.” Another wrote, “Kartik Alien.” Another wrote, “In the first pic he look like Akshay.” Another commented, “He has definitely had surgery. His nose looks different. Weird guy. A Kartik Alien.” Another wrote, “he js looking like Kartik Aaryan lite” Another wrote, “This looks like some budget Kartik Aryan doppelganger.” Another wrote, “He looks AI-generated.” 

Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with Ashesh Seygall at Gurudwara in Mumbai. The actress’ wedding was attended by many famous celebrities like Shama Sikander, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan, Raai Laxmi, Sumona Chakravarti, and more. The actress was seen donning a pink bridal saree with a long veil and made a stunning and unique entry with her dog who was also dressed in pink. 

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the movie Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon. The movie was a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie failed to perform at the box office. The actor will be next seen in the movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha wherein he will be reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Kiara Advani. The movie also stars Ritu Sivpuri, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Mahru Sheikh in key roles. The musical romantic drama, helmed by Sameer Vidwans is scheduled to release on June 29 in theatres. Other than this, he also announced that he’ll be returning as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which has left fans excited.

Read Kartik Aaryan causes crowd to go wild at Holi event in USA, fans call him 'future Shah Rukh Khan'

 

