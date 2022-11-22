Search icon
Kartik Aaryan gets surprise birthday treat from family, Kriti Sanon hints about Shehzada poster

As Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 32nd birthday, he penned a heartfelt note for his parents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan turned 33, and the actor got the best birthday surprise from his family. Rooh Baba of Bollywood celebrated his birthday with his small family of a mummy, papa, sister Katori and pet dog Kiki. The actor dropped two photos from the celebrations and even penned a heartfelt note for his parents. 

On his Instagram, Kartik shared the pictures with the caption, "In every birth i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki." 

Here are the photos

The photos went viral went instantly, and several members of Bollywood wished the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star his birthday. Among them, Kriti Sanon's comment left us intrigued, Kartik's Shehzada co-star wrote, "Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo i have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!" This hint at the poster or teaser launch of their upcoming entertainer. Since the movie will be out in February 2023, the teaser looks far-sight, but the poster is certainly possible. 

Among others, Armaan Malik wrote, "Happy birthday brother loads of love and blessings!" Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Kartik." Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Happy birthday KA." Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year ! May sky be the limit." On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in the physiological crime-drama, Freddy. Followed by Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Captain India, and the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3. 

Watch Suniel Shetty talking about Hera Pheri 3, Dharavi Bank

Recently, while promoting his new web series, Dharavi Bank, Suniel Shetty opened up about Akshay Kumar opting out from the franchise. He told to DNA, "Agar saath bane, toh aacha hai. Raju Shyam aur Babu bhai ka zinda rehna bahut zaroori hai. Raju aur Shyam ke bina picture ban sakti hai, par Babu bhaiya ke bina nahi ban sakti. He is the soul of the film." 

