Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed as he travels in economy class, netizens call him 'most humble actor'

Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Kartik Aaryan was seen travelling in the economy class along with other passengers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed as he travels in economy class, netizens call him 'most humble actor'
Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Actor Kartik Aaryan is one celebrity you would rarely see refusing a fan a selfie. Known for his down-to-earth nature, Kartik is often seen having street food in Mumbai, being out and about without bodyguards and unlike most celebrities, travelling economy class. Yes, you read that right! While most Bollywood celebrities are considered to have a luxurious and high-maintenance life, seems like this might not be the same case with actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor is currently getting a lot of praise on social media after a video of the Dhamaka actor went viral.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Kartik was seen travelling in the economy class along with other passengers after attending an event in Jodhpur. In the video, passengers were seen applauding Kartik for his performance in the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the flight became a meet-and-greet fan event for the Luka Chuppi actor as many travellers requested him for selfies.

Soon after the video went viral online, netizens swamped the comment section of the post and called Kartik Aaryan "the most humble and down-to-earth" actor for the way he greeted all the passengers on the flight. "Very humble and down to earth person," commented an Instagram user. "Most humble star in Bollywood who feels proud to be among his people," commented another. "He deserves all the love," wrote yet another user.

READ: Thank God: MP Minister seeks ban on Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's film for 'inappropriate depiction of Hindu Gods'

Check out the video below:


Well, this is not the first time Kartik was seen travelling from economy class. During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a reel video got viral in which he was seen travelling in the same class and when netizens questioned him, why he hadn't travelled from business class? He jokingly said, "Tickets were too expensive."

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently riding high on the success of his horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office worldwide. He will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan's upcoming masala entertainer Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Apart from this he also has Freddy, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and director Kabir Khan's next untitled film in his kitty.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.