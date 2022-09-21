Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed as he travels in economy class, netizens call him 'most humble actor'

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Actor Kartik Aaryan is one celebrity you would rarely see refusing a fan a selfie. Known for his down-to-earth nature, Kartik is often seen having street food in Mumbai, being out and about without bodyguards and unlike most celebrities, travelling economy class. Yes, you read that right! While most Bollywood celebrities are considered to have a luxurious and high-maintenance life, seems like this might not be the same case with actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor is currently getting a lot of praise on social media after a video of the Dhamaka actor went viral.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Kartik was seen travelling in the economy class along with other passengers after attending an event in Jodhpur. In the video, passengers were seen applauding Kartik for his performance in the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the flight became a meet-and-greet fan event for the Luka Chuppi actor as many travellers requested him for selfies.

Soon after the video went viral online, netizens swamped the comment section of the post and called Kartik Aaryan "the most humble and down-to-earth" actor for the way he greeted all the passengers on the flight. "Very humble and down to earth person," commented an Instagram user. "Most humble star in Bollywood who feels proud to be among his people," commented another. "He deserves all the love," wrote yet another user.

READ: Thank God: MP Minister seeks ban on Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's film for 'inappropriate depiction of Hindu Gods'

Check out the video below:



Well, this is not the first time Kartik was seen travelling from economy class. During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a reel video got viral in which he was seen travelling in the same class and when netizens questioned him, why he hadn't travelled from business class? He jokingly said, "Tickets were too expensive."

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently riding high on the success of his horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office worldwide. He will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan's upcoming masala entertainer Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Apart from this he also has Freddy, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and director Kabir Khan's next untitled film in his kitty.