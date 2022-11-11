Kartik Aaryan gains 14 kgs for Freddy, his jaw-dropping transformation photos go viral

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, an actor, had to gain additional weight for his role as a dentist in his next movie Freddy. According to rumours, he put on 14 kg for the movie, which also stars Alaya F.

On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared that his transformation took "physical strain and sleepless nights”

"This is the Origin Story of #Freddy which put me under a lot of physical strain and sleepless nights , Seldom come such opportunities where we get to showcase a completely different side and Freddy is that character," he wrote on Instagram.

In order to portray his character in the movie, Kartik also released a collage of his photos from the period in which he was physically fit to that in which he put on weight. Many people appreciate the work Kartik has put into playing the part.

"What a transformation. Method acting on point," a social media user commented.

Also read: No truth behind Kartik Aaryan-Pashmina Roshan dating rumours, confirm sources

"Dedication next level. Kudos," a netizen wrote. Sharing more details about his complicated character, Kartik said, "Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.

I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience’ reaction for the film."Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy will be out on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

(Inputs from ANI)