Kartik Aaryan fulfills 'mannat', visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

On the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan visited the holy city of Varanasi on Tuesday. As per a source, it was Kartik's mannat to visit the sacred city if his film performed well at the box office.

The young superstar had the crowds raving in the holy city as he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and then performed the Ganga aarti in the evening. He could also be seen taking blessings as he performed the Ganga aarti.

Now that Kartik has managed to fulfil expectations that his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa would revive the Hindi box office business, the actor's wish too has been fulfilled and how! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got one of the biggest opening weekends of the year so far with a total weekend collection of Rs 55.96 crore. The day 1 collection alone stood at Rs 14.11 crore, the biggest from any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, etc. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be Kartik's biggest opening ever too.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turning out to be a major hit, Kartik is currently being hailed as a superstar by the critics and audience.

Meanwhile, he has several other projects lined up such as Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.