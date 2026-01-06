Kartik Aaryan found love again? After Tu Meri Main Tera debacle, actor moves to Goa, netizens spot 'mystery girl', draw wild speculations

Netizens spotted similarities between Kartik Aaryan's vacay pic at Goa, with a UK model, Karina Kubiliute, speculating on dating rumours.

Actor Kartik Aayan is not only popular for his filmography, but also for his dating rumours. After reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the actor is now linked to a UK model, and the speculations arose after netizens spotted a similarity in her vacay pics with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. Currently, Kartik is in Goa, enjoying the New Year vibes. He shared a laid-down pic at the beach. The pic went viral on Reddit, as the netizens spotted a model sharing a photo from the same location.

Since then, there have been speculations that Kartik isn't alone on his Goa vacation, and he's with a “mystery girl" holidaying at the same beach location. The chatter gained heat after Kartik shared a laid-back picture from Goa. Soon, Reddit users pointed out that a woman named Karina Kubiliute, reportedly from Greece, had also posted photos from apparently the exact same spot. Netizens started comparing the images, highlighting similarities in the background, including the beach setup, loungers, and even the same towel placement.

Reddit hints at Kartik Aaryan with a mystery girl

Soon after the pics went viral on Reddit, users spotted the similarities, claiming that the beach beds, the picturesque location, and even the towel patterns are identical in both posts. This started the speculation of Kartik vacationing with her and dating the model. Some cybercitizens alleged that Kartik was following the woman on social media until the photos started getting viral. However, DNA India cannot verify these claims. We have just reported what netizens have spotted.

Speaking about the mystery girl, limited information is publicly available. Redditors claim Karina is currently studying in the UK. However, there is no confirmation from either party. The dating rumours spread due to online speculation. Kartik's reply on the viral claims is yet to be awaited.

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's latest debacle

On the work front, Kartik and Ananya were last seen in the romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The movie was the last major release of 2025, but the mixed reviews and Dhurandhar wave crushed the movie at the box office, and it ended up being a box office disappointment.