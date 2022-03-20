Kartik Aaryan feels 'purposeless now', reveals reason in latest post- Check out

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan often shares his pictures on social media in order to keep his fans updated. On Monday, he treated his fans with a picture of him with his college friends. The photo is from his recent Goa trip.

The ‘Dhamaka’ actor has given glimpses of his trip where he was seen having fun with his friends, enjoying dinner and pool party. Sharing a photo with his friends on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Life update. Meri Goa trip ho gayi college friends ke sath. Feeling purposeless now.” Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's fan offers him Rs 20 crores to accept her marriage proposal

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan, one of the most charming Bollywood actors, can make his fans go crazy with his looks. The actor has a huge fan following, girls find him really cute. He knows how to grab attention and win the hearts of his fans.

Recently, one of his fans proposed to him for marriage. She commented on the actor’s latest video and offered him RS. 20 crores for accepting her marriage proposal. She wrote, “Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi’ (I’ll give you Rs 20 crore if you marry me). To which, Kartik replied, “Kab (when).”

A lot of people have replied and reacted to the comment. The video is also going viral on social media. In the video, Kartik can be seen with Inayat Verma, who is a child artist. She can be seen mouthing the actor’s dialogues from his recent film ‘Dhamaka’. His fans find it really cute.

Earlier on February 24, the actor shared a small video of his mother dancing on the stage with his song, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' playing and a clip of his speech where the star was seen getting teary-eyed.

Known to be a big mumma's boy, Kartik wrote an emotional and heartfelt caption with the video that read, "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same - The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude, and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that we are all stronger. I am so so proud of you Mummy and I pay my respects to all the people who could not make it and to all the people who have shown courage fighting this disease."